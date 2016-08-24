Chicago White Sox Stadium Now ‘Guaranteed Rate Field’

Read it at DNAinfo Chicago
The Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday that U.S. Cellular Field will change its name to Guaranteed Rate Field. A new, 13-year naming rights deal between the American League ball club and the national mortage lender will last until at least 2030, with a team option to extend beyond that. The Sox did not immediately disclose how much Guaranteed Rate paid for the naming rights. The stadium was originally and most famously known as Comiskey Park from 1991 until 2002 before naming rights were bought by U.S. Cellular in 2003.