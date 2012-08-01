Chick-fil-A Draws Crowds, Criticism

Looks like Wednesday’s lunch options are loaded with politics. Thousands turned out to support Chick-fil-A Wednesday after Fox News’s Mike Huckabee declared it “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day”—although the company itself hasn’t endorsed the day. The former Republican candidate for president called for the appreciation day after the company lost supporters and sponsors—including the cities of Boston and Chicago—in a boycott of the restaurant after Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy said he supports the “Biblical definition of the family unit.” Not everyone is enamored with Chick-fil-A, though: the manager of a Nashua, N.H. chain said Wednesday he would be donating sandwiches to the upcoming gay pride festival and Schnippers in New York City said it would donate a dollar from every chicken filet sandwich sold in August to Marriage Equality USA.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10