Child Molester Mistakenly Released From Georgia Prison
A convicted rapist and child molester was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison last week and is still at large. According to news station 11Alive, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia, in “error” at around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25. The public was notified of the release on Monday. Munoz-Mendez is reportedly serving a life sentence for rape and aggravated child molestation charges from 2010 and 2012 in Gwinnett County. He was also was arrested in 2008 and 2011 for a DUI and failing to appear in court. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he began his sentence in 2015. “All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals,” the department reportedly said in a release, not elaborating on how or why Munoz-Mendez was mistakenly released. The 31-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds.