CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    GRAND JURY DECISION

    Child Rapist Roman Polanski Wins Venice Film Festival Award

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    LIONEL BONAVENTURE

    Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski, convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl, was given a top honor at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Polanski, 86, who fled the United States after his guilty plea decades ago, got the Grand Jury Prize for his movie J’accuse (An Officer and a Spy), which is about a wrongfully convicted man. Variety reported that the Rosemary’s Baby director was not on hand in Venice to accept the award for his first film since he was thrown out of the United States’ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    Read it at Variety