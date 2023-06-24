CHEAT SHEET
Child Star Adam Rich’s Cause of Death Revealed in New Report
Adam Rich, the former child actor who starred in 1970s TV hit Eight Is Enough, died from the “effects of fentanyl,” a medical examiner’s office has reported. Rich died at 54 years old in January, though his cause of death initially wasn’t clear, People reported. In addition to his role as youngest-child Nicholas Bradford in Eight is Enough, he also appeared in shows like Code Red and Dungeons & Dragons. After his passing, Rich’s co-stars took to social media to commemorate him—with one revealing that, before his passing, Rich had contemplated a return to the screen.