CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Child Star Adam Rich’s Cause of Death Revealed in New Report

    NEW DETAILS

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Adam Rich

    Michael Tullberg/Getty

    Adam Rich, the former child actor who starred in 1970s TV hit Eight Is Enough, died from the “effects of fentanyl,” a medical examiner’s office has reported. Rich died at 54 years old in January, though his cause of death initially wasn’t clear, People reported. In addition to his role as youngest-child Nicholas Bradford in Eight is Enough, he also appeared in shows like Code Red and Dungeons & Dragons. After his passing, Rich’s co-stars took to social media to commemorate him—with one revealing that, before his passing, Rich had contemplated a return to the screen.

    Read it at People
    ,