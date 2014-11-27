‘Children of Men’ Author Dies

The legendary crime novelist P.D. James, author of more than 20 books, including The Children of Men, Cover Her Face, and The Murder Room, has died at 94. Her agent said she died “peacefully at her home in Oxford” on Thursday morning. The author’s books sold millions of books around the world, and many were adapted for television and film. Phyllis Dorothy James told the BBC last year, “I think while I am alive, I shall write. There will be a time to stop writing but that will probably be when I come to a stop, too.” In a statement, James’s publishers Faber and Faber said: “This is a very sad day for us at Faber. It is difficult to express our profound sadness at losing P.D. James, one of the world’s great writers and a Faber author since her first publication in 1962. She was so very remarkable in every aspect of her life, an inspiration and great friend to us all. It is a privilege to publish her extraordinary books. Working with her was always the best of times, full of joy. We will miss her hugely.”
