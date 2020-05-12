A Children’s Charity Declined a $200,000 Donation From Tekashi69
A children’s hunger charity has declined a $200,000 donation from rapper Tekashi69, Complex reports. The rapper, released from prison due to the new coronavirus, announced the donation to No Kid Hungry on Instagram on Tuesday: “Never forget the children & families who depend on our public schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential.” But the charity declined, saying that the conduct of the rapper, legal name Daniel Hernandez, did not align with its mission: “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.” Hernandez was sentenced to two years in prison in December on federal racketeering and drug charges, though the judge granted leniency for his cooperation in testifying against his former gang. He was released in April due to the new coronavirus. The rapper responded to the nonprofit: “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel” and said in another Instagram comment that the charity would “rather have kids starve.”