Chile Hides Bad News from Miners

Government officials in Chile have instructed family members to keep bad news out of any letters they write to the 33 miners trapped there. The officials have also decided to censor the news reaching the men, cutting out crime stories which might disturb them. Hot food arrived Wednesday for the first time for men who have been stuck thousands of feet under ground for nearly a month. Not everyone agrees with the decision to censor the information reaching the miners. Said one psychiatrist, "I would not screen anything; if you start to do that you are setting up a base for mistrust. The miners will then ask, 'What else are they hiding from me?'" Others worry that announcing that five of the men are suffering from depression may have been a bad idea. Many also say that the best interests of the men may be at odds with the desire of the Chilean government to bolster its image.
