Chile is returning six luxury watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves to the FBI. The timing coincided with the arrival in Chile of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem for talks on cracking down on transnational crime. Noem, who was first given the moniker “ICE Barbie” by the Daily Beast for her love of dolling up on publicity stunts pushing the U.S. crackdown on migrants, was herself robbed last April when her purse was snatched at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, allegedly by an undocumented Chilean man. Reeves’ stolen watches are valued at a total of $125,000 and include an engraved Rolex worth more than $9,500. They were among items stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in December 2023, during a series of high-profile burglaries, authorities said. They eventually turned up in Chile’s capital, Santiago. Reeves, best known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, personally identified the timepieces as his, Chilean prosecutors told reporters. The FBI will be returning the watches to Reeves, according to the AP.