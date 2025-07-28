Politics

Kristi Noem Derided as ‘Homeland Barbie’ by Texas Official After Deadly Flood

Newly released texts show Kerrville’s City Manager mocking the Homeland Security chief.

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 11: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participates in a round table event with President Donald Trump at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Trump traveled to Texas one week after flash flooding along the Guadalupe River swept through cities, mobile home parks and summer camps, killing 120 people. Ninety-six of those killed were in Kerr County, where the toll includes at least 36 children. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s carefully crafted image as a tough woman has taken a hit.

In the aftermath of deadly flooding in Texas over the July 4 holiday that claimed 137 lives, Noem faced criticism from Ken Pagurek, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) urban search-and-rescue division, who quit in protest over a 72-hour delay responding to the crisis that he blamed on her budget-slashing “restructuring.”

It appears Texas officials responding to the disaster on the ground were no fans of the Homeland Security secretary, either, according to text messages obtained by local news station KSAT.

As rescuers pulled bodies from the Guadalupe River, Noem toured the area and held a press conference on July 5.

After the media event, a local government staffer texted Kerville City Manager Dalton Rice—who appeared standing behind Noem on television—to say, “Just saw you met Homeland Barbi, how is she?!?!?!” according to KSAT.

Rice responded via text, “Beahahaha basically homeland Barbie.”

Text message
Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice was not impressed with Kristi Noem. TheDailyBeast/KSAT

The former South Dakota governor has been skewered for staging glossy border photo-ops in tactical gear and treating Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids like fashion shoots, earning her the analogous nickname “ICE Barbie.”

Kristi Noem
City Manager Dalton Rice (in the blue shirt, far left) stood behind Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a July 5 press conference. TheDailyBeast/KSAT

Reached for comment, Kerrville County’s Joint Information Center told KSAT via email Monday: “At this time, all personnel are still involved in Emergency Operations Center functions and are unavailable for an interview.”

The Daily Beast has also contacted Kerrville’s City Manager’s Office for comment, as well as DHS.

