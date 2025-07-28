Kristi Noem Derided as ‘Homeland Barbie’ by Texas Official After Deadly Flood

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s carefully crafted image as a tough woman has taken a hit.

In the aftermath of deadly flooding in Texas over the July 4 holiday that claimed 137 lives, Noem faced criticism from Ken Pagurek, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) urban search-and-rescue division, who quit in protest over a 72-hour delay responding to the crisis that he blamed on her budget-slashing “restructuring.”

It appears Texas officials responding to the disaster on the ground were no fans of the Homeland Security secretary, either, according to text messages obtained by local news station KSAT.

As rescuers pulled bodies from the Guadalupe River, Noem toured the area and held a press conference on July 5.

After the media event, a local government staffer texted Kerville City Manager Dalton Rice—who appeared standing behind Noem on television—to say, “Just saw you met Homeland Barbi, how is she?!?!?!” according to KSAT.

Rice responded via text, “Beahahaha basically homeland Barbie.”

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice was not impressed with Kristi Noem. TheDailyBeast/KSAT

The former South Dakota governor has been skewered for staging glossy border photo-ops in tactical gear and treating Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids like fashion shoots, earning her the analogous nickname “ICE Barbie.”

City Manager Dalton Rice (in the blue shirt, far left) stood behind Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a July 5 press conference. TheDailyBeast/KSAT

Reached for comment, Kerrville County’s Joint Information Center told KSAT via email Monday: “At this time, all personnel are still involved in Emergency Operations Center functions and are unavailable for an interview.”