FEMA Search and Rescue Chief Resigns After ICE Barbie’s Delay to Disaster Response

FEMA’s search and rescue chief resigned because of ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s sluggish response to the Texas flooding disaster, sources have told CNN.

Ken Pagurek had become increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a component of the United States Department of Homeland Security, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.

But the catalyst for Pagurek’s resignation came when DHS chief Kristi Noem took more than 72 hours to authorize the deployment of FEMA’s search and rescue network after the deadly floods in Texas earlier this month, CNN was told.

The 10-year FEMA vet deferred to mention the disaster in his resignation letter, but confirmed that he would return to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

“This decision was not made lightly, and after much reflection and prayer, it is the right path for me at this time,” Pagurek wrote in the letter obtained by CNN.

Flood waters left debris, including vehicles and heavy equipment, scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, in Kerrville, Texas. Eric Vryn/Getty Images

“I have been continually inspired by the unwavering dedication, unmatched courage, and deep-seated commitment we share for saving lives and bringing hope in the face of devastation.”

A DHS spokesperson blasted Pagurek in response to his decision. “It is laughable that a career public employee, who claims to serve the American people, would choose to resign over our refusal to approve a six-figure deployment contract without basic financial oversight hastily,” a spokesman said in a statement given to the network. “We’re being responsible with taxpayer dollars, that’s our job.”

Another spokesperson said Noem had used other resources, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol, before turning to Pagurek’s team.

Pagurek, who had led the search and rescue division for a year, joins a growing list of officials who have fled FEMA since Trump’s second term began in January.

Despite this, his leaving letter expressed confidence “in the ongoing strength, capability, and leadership of the Branch.” CNN reported that his frustrations were shared in private.

The network also reported that FEMA is working on rolling out “lifesaving” resources a lot quicker. An internal review is underway, with a task force set up to instill a sense of urgency, leaked memos suggest, according to CNN.

“Disaster-specific means related to a specific (Presidential Major Disaster Declaration) and requires approval immediately or within hours to prevent delays in the delivery of financial or life-sustaining assistance,” one memo reportedly states.

A meeting with local officials and first responders attended by President Donald Trump in Kerrville, Texas, on July 11. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A DHS spokesperson, in a statement given to CNN, also blasted the memo. “Any bureaucrat with fingers to type and two brain cells to rub together can draft an internal memo suggesting changes to niche bureaucratic process,” they said.

The DHS has been contacted for additional comment.