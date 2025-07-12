The Federal Emergency Management Agency didn’t answer thousands of phone calls after the Texas floods last week because it had fired call center contractors.

Records obtained by The New York Times show that FEMA laid off contractors the night of July 5, when flood waters were receding but still high, and when damage assessment was taking place. It took Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem until Thursday—five days later—to renew the contractors’ contracts.

Noem waited five days until renewing call center contracts for FEMA. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

After taking office, Noem created a policy where she must personally approve expenses totaling $100,000 or more.

The contrast in two-way communication between July 5 and the following days is stark. Before the contracts at four call center companies expired that night, FEMA answered 3,018 of 3,027 calls.

On July 6, however, it answered only 846 of 2,363 calls. Data from July 7 shows an even worse level of responsiveness: 2,613 of 16,419 calls.

A Homeland Security Department spokeswoman told the Times in a statement, “When a natural disaster strikes, phone calls surge, and wait times can subsequently increase. Despite this expected influx, FEMA’s disaster call center responded to every caller swiftly and efficiently, ensuring no one was left without assistance.”

Under the Trump administration, FEMA has been on the chopping block, with the president saying he wants to do away it with entirely or substantially overhaul it so that states—even red ones like Texas—shoulder more of the financial burden.

That could explain why Noem also waited until July 7 to authorize the deployment of FEMA’s search and rescue teams to the region; and why nothing on acting FEMA administrator David Richardson’s resume indicates experience with managing emergencies.

The flood has killed at least 128 people, officials in Kerr County said Friday. More than 150 remain missing.