Chilean Miners Honored on CNN's 'Heroes'
The Chilean miners, who were trapped underground for 69 days this year, were honored at the beginning of CNN's Heroes special Thursday night. All 33 miners appeared on stage, carrying their country's flag and singing the Chilean national anthem.
