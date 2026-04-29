Chilling Selfie Shows WHCD Suspect Suited Up to Strike

Prosecutors released a selfie taken by Cole Tomas Allen just moments before he allegedly attempted to storm into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Allen, 31, was seen in the picture smirking, wearing an all-black outfit and a red tie. He’s also strapped with several guns, ammunition, knives, and wire cutters in the image.

“At approximately 8:03 p.m., while back inside his hotel room, the defendant used his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror,” federal prosecutors said in a motion arguing for pretrial detention.

Federal prosecutors have released a new photo of Cole Allen posing for a selfie while carrying two firearms and multiple knives just moments before carrying out the attack. U.S. District Court for D.C.

Prosecutors said just after these images were captured, he then sent a manifesto before he opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint as he attempted to get access to the high-profile dinner at the Washington Hilton.

“The defendant’s prescheduled emails with the ‘Apology and Explanation’ attachment were sent a few minutes later, at approximately 8:30 p.m.,” prosecutors wrote.

“Shortly thereafter, the defendant rushed the screening checkpoint on the Terrace Level of the Washington Hilton with a raised shotgun,” they added.

Cole Allen was accused of targeting Trump officials Saturday. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/via REUTERS

In his alleged manifesto, he slammed the event’s weak security.

“I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he allegedly wrote, adding, “What the hell is the Secret Service doing?”

“Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again,” he raged.

Allen was arraigned in federal court on Monday. He is facing three criminal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president.