China Accuses Washington of Causing Global Coronavirus Panic
Beijing has accused the United States of creating unnecessary panic over the deadly new coronavirus strain that has killed 361 people in China and infected more than 17,000 others around the globe. The Chinese foreign ministry said Monday that Washington has failed to offer any meaningful assistance during the health crisis. “All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example,” said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. The U.S. was the first nation to suggest withdrawing some of its embassy staff from China, and the first to impose a ban on Chinese travelers. “It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations,” Hua added. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. Chinese’s key Shanghai Composite Index dropped a sharp 7.7 percent on Monday, as fears about the widespread shutdown of industries spooked investors.