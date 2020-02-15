China Announces 143 More Coronavirus Deaths, Over 2,600 New Cases
China reported 2,641 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a significant drop compared to the higher numbers announced in recent days, but also reported 143 additional deaths. According to the Associated Press, the death toll in mainland China is now 1,523. Counting the two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines, the global tally has risen to 1,525. China’s National Health Commission also announced over 66,400 cases of coronavirus in China alone. The country recently changed how they classified and counted coronavirus cases, including clinically diagnosed cases along with confirmed cases to facilitate faster treatment for patients. The virus has spread to 24 countries since December, when the first infections appeared in the central region of the country.