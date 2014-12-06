China Arrests Corrupt Ex-Security Chief

CHEAT SHEET
China’s former security chief Zhou Yongkang has been arrested on charges of corruption—the first time a member of China’s ruling Politburo Standing Committee has ever been arrested. Zhou, 72, apparently has a lengthy rap sheet: He is accused of accepting bribes, leaking state secrets, and abused his power for the profit of relatives, mistresses and friends, often at a cost to state-owned assets.Several of Zhou’s family members, including his wife, brother, and son, have also been detained.