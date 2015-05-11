China Asks Russian Troops to WWII Parade

CHEAT SHEET
China has invited Russian troops to take part in a September parade in Beijing to mark the end of the second world war, the defense ministry announced Monday. Beijing has said it will likely invite representatives from Western allies who fought against China during the war, but news of the Russian invite may discourage Western officials from attending. On Saturday, President Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow to attend a parade marking 70 years since the end of the war, which Western leaders boycotted because of Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis.