China Attacks U.S. Dollar

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Has the financial crisis inspired China to kick its dollar addiction? The Wall Street Journal reports “China called for the creation of a new currency to eventually replace the dollar as the world's standard, proposing a sweeping overhaul of global finance that reflects developing nations' growing unhappiness with the U.S. role in the world economy.” China is frustrated with its financial dependence on a currency over which it has no control. Russia proposed a similar plan last month.