China Bans Pompeo, Other Ex-Trump Officials as Biden Takes Office
NOT INVITED
As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, China announced sanctions on dozens of former Trump officials including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said these former Trump officials displayed “selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China” and “planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations,” in a statement released Wednesday.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser John Bolton and trade adviser Peter Navarro were also on the list. They won’t be able to visit China or do business in the country. China and the U.S. had strained relations under the Trump administration, taking part in an escalating trade war. This week, Pompeo accused China of committing genocide against Uighur Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang province.