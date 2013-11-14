China Barely Helping Philippines

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Time
With a GDP of more than $8.2 trillion, making it the second largest economy in the world, China’s initial aid to the storm-ravaged Philippines was a measly $100,000. In comparison, the U.S. is sending $20 million, the U.K. $16 million, Japan $10 million, New Zealand $1.7 million, and the Vatican $4 million. A dispute over the South China Sea, which has pitted the Philippines against China, has soured relations of late. After the outcry, Chinese state media said Beijing will be sending an additional $1.64 million in supplies.