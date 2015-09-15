China Builds 3rd Airstrip on Fake Island

CHEAT SHEET
A U.S. expert said Tuesday that China is beginning to work on a third airstrip in a contested region of the South China Sea, according to satellite photos from last week. The construction is on an artificial island China created called Mischief Reef. The Philippines are the primary rival of China in the South China Sea and this new airstrip would allow the latter to have constant surveillance over the Reed Bank which is an area explored for oil and gas.