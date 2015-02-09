China Executes Tycoon for Murder, Graft

China has executed a former mining tycoon who was once ranked the 230th richest person in the country. Following last year’s high-profile trial accusing him of murder and running a “mafia-style” gang, Liu Han was executed, according to state media. Four others, including Liu’s brother, were executed along with him. Liu had ties to former domestic security chief and senior leader of the Communist Party of China Zhou Yongkang, who is also the focus of a major corruption probe. Liu’s death sentence is one example of President Xi Jinping’s severe crackdown against party corruption, which has created a power struggle.