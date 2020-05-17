China Has Quarantined 8,000 People in New COVID-19 Lockdown

CHEAT SHEET
    Officials in China have locked down around 8,000 people in the northeastern city of Jilin after new clusters of COVID-19 were detected. A related cluster was also confirmed in Shulan after aggressive contract tracing led to 700 people who were potentially exposed. Anyone living in the city of Shenyang who had recently been to Jilin now has to quarantine in hospital for three weeks to mitigate potential spread. China has reported more than 89,000 cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began in Wuhan late last year.

