China Increases N. Korea Cargo Inspections

Even North Korea's allies are trying to put it in its place. China has now jumped into the fray, announcing Friday that it is stepping up inspections on cargo headed for North Korea as punishment for Pyongyang's recent nuclear and missile tests. Businesspeople who trade with the country are frustrated at the new cost, which has risen with the ramped-up inspections. But China—North Korea’s major economic ally— is facing increased pressure to uphold U.N. sanctions after the tests. Don't expect China to cut off N. Korea entirely—it faces too many consequences if the Kim government collapses.