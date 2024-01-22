China Landslide Buries 47, Sparking ‘All-Out’ Rescue Effort
A powerful landslide in China’s Yunnan province that buried 47 people early Monday left at least eight dead, according to reports, sparking an urgent rescue mission and forcing the evacuation of 200 people amid freezing weather. State-run TV network CCTV reported that the 47 missing were from 18 separate households, while local state-owned outlet Zhaotong Daily said the bodies of eight of the missing have been pulled from the rubble. The landslide reportedly hit two villages in the southwestern mountainous region at around 5:51 a.m. local time, though it’s not yet clear what caused the disaster. “The mountain just collapsed, dozens were buried,” a witness told state media, saying four of his relatives were trapped under the landslide. “They were all sleeping in their homes.” President Xi Jinping has ordered an “all-out” rescue in the region, according to the BBC.