China Muckraker Stabbed in Attack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at South China Morning Post
The former editor of a Hong Kong newspaper was attacked by motorcycle hitmen Tuesday night, leaving a six-inch knife wound in his back. There's no motive yet for the attack that left Kevin Lau Chun-to in critical condition, according to Hong Kong police, who described it as a hit meant to maim, not kill. Lau's record of digging up dirt on Chinese officials raises questions about who may want him dead. Just last month, Lau was ousted as editor of Ming Pao, which journalists feared was engineered to undermine the paper's editorial independence from China.