China Nabs Jackie Chan's Son For Pot

The son of actor Jackie Chan was arrested by Beijing police on marijuana-possession charges last week as part of a larger drug crackdown on celebrities. The police released an official statement regarding the detainment of Jaycee Chan, 31, who was taken into police custody with Thai movie star Kai Ko, 23. Both tested positive for marijuana. A government anti-drug adviser said celebrities were being targeted by the Chinese government because of the “huge influence” that they had on “their large number of fans.” More than 100 grams of pot were found in Chan’s home, and he is now under criminal detention for “providing a shelter for others to abuse drugs.” If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison. Jackie Chan was named an official “Narcotics Control Ambassador” by Chinese police in 2009. He has yet to comment publicly on his son’s arrest.
