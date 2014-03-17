China Rejects North Korea Report

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
China has dismissed the U.N. report that North Korea had committed a series of crimes against humanity, confirming fears that China will shield the country and its leader from international prosecution. While the report detailed North Korea's gruesome history of killing and torture, Chen Chuandong, a counselor at China's mission in Geneva, told the U.N. Human Rights Council that the report and its recommendations were “divorced from reality.” As a member of the U.N. Security Council, China can veto any move to refer North Korea to the International Criminal Court.