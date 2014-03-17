CHEAT SHEET

    China Rejects North Korea Report

    Petar Kujundzic/Reuters

    China has dismissed the U.N. report that North Korea had committed a series of crimes against humanity, confirming fears that China will shield the country and its leader from international prosecution. While the report detailed North Korea's gruesome history of killing and torture, Chen Chuandong, a counselor at China's mission in Geneva, told the U.N. Human Rights Council that the report and its recommendations were “divorced from reality.” As a member of the U.N. Security Council, China can veto any move to refer North Korea to the International Criminal Court.

