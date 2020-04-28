China Responds Furiously to Trump’s Talk of Coronavirus Reparations
China has accused the U.S. of telling “telling barefaced lies” and seeking to divert attention from its own failings after President Donald Trump suggested he may seek damages from China over the coronavirus pandemic. “American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press briefing, “They have only one objective: Shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention.” The spokesman said U.S. politicians should “reflect on their own problems and find ways to contain the outbreak as quickly as possible.” On Monday, Trump said the outbreak “could have been stopped at the source” and floated the idea of seeking financial reparations from China to “hold them accountable.”