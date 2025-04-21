China Returns New Boeing Jets as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

Two Boeing jets sent to China less than a month ago are returning to the U.S. in the latest apparent turbulence from Trump’s trade war. The 737 MAX 8 planes were ferried from Boeing’s U.S. production in Seattle to the Zhoushan completion center in China, where they were scheduled to undergo final work before being delivered to Chinese carriers. But on Sunday and Monday, two planes painted with China’s Xiamen Airlines livery flew back to Seattle. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the planes had gone back to the U.S. but didn’t provide a reason. Beijing had previously ordered Chinese airlines not to accept delivery of Boeing jets after Trump announced a 145 percent tariff for Chinese products entering the U.S. China retaliated with 125 percent tariffs on U.S. goods and counter-measures aimed at certain industries and manufacturers, including Boeing. Malaysia has said it might buy American jets rejected by Chinese airlines. The world’s second-largest economy, however, warned third-party countries not to make deals with the U.S. that would undercut China’s economic interests.

Reuters