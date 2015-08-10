China Saw U.S. Officials’ Private Emails

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Chinese hackers have been reading private emails of top U.S. officials since 2010, according to a top-secret NSA document obtained by NBC News and confirmed by a senior intelligence official. China read emails from “all top national-security and trade officials,” according to the intelligence official, though no specific person was mentioned. Government email accounts of the officials in question were not susceptible because they were on more secure servers. The hacking occurred around the same time that Hillary Clinton was using her private email as secretary of state, but it is not known if she was targeted.