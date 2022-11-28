China Stands by Strict ‘Zero-COVID’ Plan After Crowds Demand Xi’s Resignation
TENSION BUILDING
Chinese authorities reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its strict “zero-COVID” policy on Monday despite easing some measures in the wake of widespread protests calling for President Xi Jinping to be removed from power. Protests have erupted across China as millions of people continue to face stringent lockdowns that have led to food shortages in some areas. Resistance to the draconian pandemic controls hit a new high after a fire in an apartment block in the western city of Urumqi left 10 people dead last week—residents in the building said they were only allowed out of their homes for brief periods due to COVID restrictions. The government did not acknowledge the protests or criticism of Xi on Monday but called for the zero-COVID policy to be implemented effectively. “Facts have fully proved that each version of the prevention and control plan has withstood the test of practice,” a commentator in the ruling party’s People’s Daily wrote.