China’s Huawei a ‘Security Threat’

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is a threat to national security, top American lawmakers said. The warning came in a CBS 60 Minutes special before the Monday release of a congressional report that details how Huawei and fellow Chinese firm ZTE are subject to government influence and may constitute a threat to American security. House intelligence-committee chairman Mike Rogers told CBS that American companies should avoid doing business with the firms, which officials believe could cripple American communications at the behest of the Chinese government. American company Cisco unwound its relationship with ZTE in recent months after allegations that Cisco telecom equipment was sold to Iran.