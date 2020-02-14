China's Hubei Province Reports 116 More Coronavirus Deaths as Cruise Lines Cut Trips
Health authorities in Hubei province, China announced Thursday that 116 more people have died of the coronavirus, raising the global death toll to 1,486. According to CNN, Hubei officials also confirmed an additional 4,823 cases within the province—bringing the number of cases worldwide to over 65,191. In Hubei alone, there are 36,719 hospitalized patients and 1,685 are in critical condition. However, 4,131 have been treated and discharged.
News of the rising death toll comes as Royal Caribbean Cruises canceled 18 trips and shifted itineraries due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Bloomberg, the schedule changes and axed trips will likely cut into the company's expected 2020 profits. The cruise line said it did not anticipate that their remaining Asia departures would be canceled, and said coronavirus fears have spread beyond Asia. “While the early impact due to concerns about the coronavirus is mainly related to Asia, recent bookings for our broader business have also been softer,” the company said.