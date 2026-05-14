Chinese Block Secret Service Agent in Tense Trump Showdown

Chinese security officials refused to allow a U.S. Secret Service agent into an historic Beijing temple compound because he was carrying a gun.

The incident, on the first full day of Donald Trump’s state visit to China, led to an “intense” half-hour standoff between rival security officials, according to a reporter traveling with the president.

Accompanied by Cabinet secretaries and leading tech CEOs, Trump is in China for talks with President Xi Jinping expected to address major trade disputes, tensions over Taiwan, and the Iran war.

The U.S. president was uncharacteristically tight-lipped as he emerged from the first round of talks for a tour of the 15th-century Temple of Heaven with Xi.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

It was from there that members of the press pack accompanying Trump reported on the security incident.

According to the White House Press Pool Reports account on X, a Secret Service agent accompanying the pool reporters was refused entrance to the Temple of Heaven compound because he was armed.

“The pool’s entry to the temple complex was delayed by nearly half an hour by a lengthy and increasingly intense discussion between US and Chinese officials, after Chinese security refused to allow a Secret Service agent accompanying the pool to enter the temple compound with his weapon,” AFP correspondent Danny Kemp reported.

“A compromise was eventually found,” he added, without explanation.

The White House Press Pool document minor drama in China. screen grab

As Trump arrived at the temple with Xi, a reporter asked how the the talks had gone.

“It’s great—a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful," Trump replied tersely and without enthusiasm.

Kemp later posted, at 1:25 p.m. China time that the press pool were “now holding” at the temple complex, “while U.S. and Chinese officials who are keeping us in a side room have a spirited debate about whether we can move.”

A follow-up post at 1:41 p.m said Trump was leaving the Temple of Heaven, while the pool endured “after another brief delay while U.S. staff and reporters had an even more spirited discussion with Chinese officials, who several times tried to stop them from leaving and joining the (presidential) motorcade.”

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Brendan Smialowski/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Major security initiatives have been rolled out for Trump’s time in Beijing, with major roads and public parks closed.

Around 30 flights in and out of Beijing Capital International Airport were canceled on Wednesday evening, according to The New York Times. The flights were canceled between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m, with Trump landing at 7:50 p.m. local time.

Following the recent attempt on Trump’s life during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, all the staff at the Four Seasons Hotel where the U.S. president is staying have registered their identities with authorities.

President Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

As well as deploying armed police officers, screening tents and security barricades at Trump’s hotel, the Times reports that hotels near the U.S. embassy, including the Four Seasons, have no rooms available on their website during Trump’s visit.