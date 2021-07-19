Chinese Pop Star Kris Wu Accused of Sexual Assault by Teen
UNDER FIRE
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been accused of sexual assault by a college student whose allegations that he lured her into sex when she was only 17 has prompted some brands to sever ties with him. During an interview published by NetEase on Sunday, Du Meizhu said that Wu’s managers set her up with the star by promising opportunities in the entertainment industry. Du said Wu’s agent had told her she would be sent for a casting interview, but she was led instead to the pop star’s home, where she alleges she was prevented from leaving and forced to drink alcohol until she became unconscious. She later woke up on Wu’s bed, she said. During the interview, she added that she eventually became aware of other women who had similar experiences of alleged sexual assault with Wu. The former member of K-pop group EXO has denied the accusations in a statement to the blogging site Weibo. On Monday, a group of brands, including tissue maker Tempo, Tencent Video, and detergent manufacturer Libby, announced they had cut ties with Wu.