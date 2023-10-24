CHEAT SHEET
China Removes Defense Minister After Mysterious Absence
ANOTHER GONE
Read it at Associated Press
China has removed Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, state media reported Tuesday, after Li had been spent nearly two months out of public view. He is now the second senior Chinese official to disappear this year after Qin Gang was removed from his role as foreign minister in July without any explanation given for the decision. Li was last seen giving a speech in public on Aug. 29 and had only been appointed as defense minister in a March cabinet reshuffle. Li is currently under U.S. sanctions relating to his involvement in Russian weapons purchases. Beijing has refused to recognize the sanctions.