Chinese Dissident in Medical Facility

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng, who fled house arrest last month, has left the U.S. embassy and is at a medical facility in Beijing, a U.S. official said Wednesday—the first public acknowledgment by the U.S. that his whereabouts are known. The official statement from the office of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came just six hours after she arrived in Beijing for previously scheduled talks about economic and security matters. The statement did not specify if Chen would be granted asylum in the U.S., but Chen has said his goal is to live in China as a free citizen.