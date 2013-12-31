Chinese Doctor Sold Newborns

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
A Chinese doctor admitted on Monday to stealing newborn babies from the hospital where she worked, and then selling them to human traffickers. Zhang Shuxia, a locally respected obstetrician who was due to retire soon, confessed in court that she told parents their newborns had congenital problems, and convinced them to “give the babies up.” According to the indictment, Zhang sold seven babies from November 2011 until July 2013. Six of the babies were later rescued, but one that was trafficked for $165 later died. Child trafficking is an epidemic in China due to the country’s traditional preference for male heirs and strict one-child policy—although the punishment for child trafficking is the death penalty.