The Chinese Embassy in the United States tweeted Thursday that China’s Uighur detention camps “emancipated” the minds of women incarcerated there. The embassy’s official account wrote, “Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent.” Since 2017, the Chinese Communist Party has detained at least a million Uighurs, members of China’s Muslim minority, in vast “reeducation” compounds in the Xinjiang province.