China Plays Down Canceled Visit After Second Balloon Spotted
DAMAGE CONTROL
Chinese foreign affairs officials said they never formally announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Sunday visit to Beijing, which has now been canceled in the wake of a surveillance balloon floating eastward over the U.S. “In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” officials said in a statement Saturday. Meanwhile, after canceling the trip, Blinken said he told a senior Chinese diplomat that the balloon was an “irresponsible act,” according to the Associated Press. On Friday night, CNN reported that U.S. military officials were in talks with NASA to determine the potential debris field if the balloon were to be shot down—this news came just hours after the Pentagon also spotted a second Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Latin America.