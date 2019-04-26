Chinese Grandmother Scales 10 Stories of High-Rise Before Being Pulled to Safety

An elderly woman in China was rescued after escaping her family's 14th floor apartment and scaling down the building's façade 10 stories, The Daily Mail reports. The woman, reportedly in her 80s, suffers from Alzheimer's and was reportedly locked inside her family's apartment. It's unclear how the woman got out, but she then started climbing down the building's ventilation shaft as onlookers gathered and called for first responders. The woman was reportedly saved after a family on the fourth floor opened their window and dragged her inside their apartment. One firefighter told local media that they were about to place an inflatable mattress underneath the woman before the neighbors pulled her to safety. It was not immediately clear if the woman suffered any injuries in the incident.