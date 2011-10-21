Chinese Hit-and-Run Toddler Dies

CHEAT SHEET
The horrible story of a toddler run over by two vans and ignored by passersby has come to an end. The 2-year-old girl in southern China died after living in a coma for several days following the accident. Surveillance camera footage showed the girl being struck by a van while wandering a market. The driver sped off. Eighteen people then walked by without helping, and another van ran over her legs. Eventually a garbage collector moved the toddler to the side of the street. The incident sparked outrage in China and led to a national conversation online about how to encourage good Samaritans.