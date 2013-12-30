Chinese Police Kill Eight

CHEAT SHEET
Chinese police shot and killed eight people who were allegedly involved in a violent “terrorist attack” in the western region of Xinjang. According to a statement from the regional government, nine people carrying knives allegedly attacked a police station Monday in Kashgar’s Yarkand county, reportedly “throwing explosive devices and setting police cars on fire.” Xinjang is home to Turkic-speaking Muslims, many of whom consider the Chinese government oppressive. An estimated 91 people have been killed in clashes in Xinjang since April.