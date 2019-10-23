CHEAT SHEET
Chinese State TV Refuses to Show NBA Season Opener
Chinese state television refused to air the NBA's season opening games Wednesday, dashing hopes that the free speech row over the Hong Kong protests would blow over after the tour in China. China Central Television (CCTV) holds exclusive rights for the NBA, but chose not to air the game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans. The second game of the day, between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, was also not broadcast. The state sports channel instead chose to air the World Military Games being hosted in Wuhan. There's been no announcement that CCTV won't air any NBA games this season, but the broadcaster’s schedule didn't list any NBA games to be aired for the rest of the week, according to Reuters. A rift opened up between the NBA and the Chinese government after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted, and quickly deleted, support for the protests in Hong Kong.