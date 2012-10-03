Chinese Wind-Farm Firm Sues Obama

CHEAT SHEET
President Barack Obama is being sued by a Chinese-owned company over a wind-farm deal that was blocked by the White House. Obama put the presidential kibosh on the transaction—the first move to block a foreign investment in the U.S. in more than two decades—on the grounds that the privately owned Ralls Corp. “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” according to the White House. The company bought four wind-farm locations located near the Naval Weapons Systems Training Facility, a military installation in Oregon.