Chip Ganassi Racing Ends Relationship With Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing said on Tuesday that it will “end its relationship” with NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who was indefinitely suspended without pay on Monday after using the n-word during a virtual racing event. “After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” the statement reads. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.” The 27-year-old California native used the racial slur while competing in an iRacing event on Sunday night after he started having technical difficulties with his headset. Larson later apologized in a video on Twitter after he was suspended, saying he “made a mistake” and that “the word... should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that.”