Chita Rivera, Iconic Broadway Star, Dead at 91

Chita Rivera, one of Broadway’s most illustrious stars, has died at the age of 91.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” her rep Merle Frimark said in a statement to People on Tuesday.

Rivera’s death was also confirmed by her daughter Lisa Mordente, who said the late actress died “after a brief illness.”

“She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course,” Mordente’s statement said.

Rivera originated the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, just to name a few. Her decades-spanning work earned her three Tony Awards: two for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman) and one for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. She was also the first Hispanic woman and first Latino American to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2009 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Born in 1933 in Washington, D.C., Rivera began training as a ballerina at age 9 before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet in New York. She soon became one of Broadway’s most prestigious triple-threats, with early roles in Guys and Dolls in 1953 and Can-Can in 1954. But it was with 1957’s West Side Story that Rivera had her breakout moment, playing the role of Anita in the wildly popular production.

Along with her dazzling stage work, Rivera also appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, including screen adaptations of Chicago and Sweet Charity. Her most recent screen credit was in the 2021 Netflix film Tick, Tick... Boom!, in which she appeared in a sequence featuring several other Broadway legends.