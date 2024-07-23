Chris Brown Accused of Assaulting His Own Concertgoers

R&B singer Chris Brown is being accused of assaulting several of his concertgoers in a new lawsuit out of Houston, which according to local news station NBC DFW, states the alleged victims had just “congratulated” the singer on a “good show” before Brown “remembered” that they were “beefing.’”

The suit is being brought by four different men, according to the outlet, and in addition to Brown, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress order during a 2014 rehab stint, they’re also suing three members of his entourage and the entertainment company Live Nation. The four men accused Brown and his team of “throwing chairs at them and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them” after they attended the second night of Brown’s 11:11 tour in Fort Worth, Texas.

The men in the lawsuit claimed they were invited backstage to Brown’s VIP area after the show, where one of them exchanged the following alleged pleasantries with Brown: “Good show; it’s been a while, but I’m glad to see you are doing well. It’s been a long time since I have seen you,” to which Brown supposedly replied that he appreciated the sentiment. Things went left, according to NBC DFW’s description of the lawsuit, when someone in the entourage reminded Brown that he was supposed to be “beefing” with one or more of the men.

After that, the men claimed they were followed into a hallway where they were beaten by Brown and seven to 10 of his paid buddies, who outnumbered the men and beat them on the head, necks, and shoulders, causing severe bodily injury for which they say they are still receiving medical treatment. They’re seeking $50 million in damages. As of now, Brown has not been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown severely injured all Plaintiffs,” the mens’ lawyer said in the suit via NBC. “Chris Brown’s egregious conduct must be stopped.”

Prior to this lawsuit, Brown has been accused of beating people several times over the past decade—dating back to 2009 when he was charged for assaulting singer Rihanna while they were dating. Brown pled guilty to felony assault following the leaked images of her battered face to the press as a result of the incident, and was ordered to attend and complete a domestic violence prevention course and community labor hours as penance.

In 2010, he expressed pride in having finished the course, and tweeted “I have enough self respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this DV class.. Boyz run from there mistakes.. Men learn from them!!!thx.”

And yet, he would go on to be accused of physically assaulting people in both domestic and professional environments from that point on—from nightclub brawls, to professional relationships like with his ex-manager Mike G (who sued Brown for “brutally” hitting him and received a settlement out of court in 2019), and more domestic violence accusations after girlfriend Karrueche Tran accused Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs before obtaining a restraining order against him.